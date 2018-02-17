Dateline – Canton, Ga.

John David Fulford, 76, formerly of Laurens, and husband of the late Patricia Stricker Fulford, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018, in Canton, Ga.

Born in Tampa, Fla., he was a son of the late Ralph Wesley and Leona Gelineau Fulford. A veteran of the US Coast Guard, Mr. Fulford was retired with Consolidated Insured Benefits in Greenville, S.C. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 22, 2018, at New Prospect Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church from 1:30-3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

