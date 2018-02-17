Dateline-Laurens, S.C.

Elwood “Al” Hewes, age 83, of 106 Bayview Court, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

He was born in Carmel, Maine on July 14, 1934, the son of the late Thurl and Nina Sheldon Hewes.

Al grew up in upstate Maine and was a graduate of Presque Isle High School. He continued his education at the University of Maine, graduating in 1957 later earning his Master’s Degree from Western New England University. He was employed as an engineer with Hamilton Standard in 1958 until his retirement in 1995. He will be remembered as avid golfer and sports fan of the NY Giants, Boston Celtics and Red Sox. He was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. He loved his church and church family. One thing Al truly enjoyed was spending time with his family and friends, especially the summers at Sebago Lake, Maine, but nothing was more important than the special times he spent with his grandsons.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary following the service. Burial will take place at Harding Cemetery in Standish, Maine.

