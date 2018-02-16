Dateline: Gray Court, S.C.

Helen Gray Armstrong, 88 of the Greenpond Community passed peacefully on Friday, February 16, 2018 at home.

She was born in the Greenpond Community to the late Vance and Margie Holder Gray. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church where she was actively involved in the Caring and Sharing Ministry, as well as her community.

Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 18, at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Fletcher Funeral Service