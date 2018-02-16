Laurens, S.C.

Dorothy Hazle “Dot” Gray, 90, formerly of Laurens and wife of the late Charles Horace Gray, Sr., passed away Friday, February 16, 2018, at Valley Falls Terrace in Spartanburg, S.C.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late John Hugh and Lola Bell Garrett Hazle. Retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative, Mrs. Gray was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was a children’s Sunday School Teacher and was active in many of the United Women’s Ministries. An avid bird watcher, Dot will be remembered for always putting others first.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at First United Methodist Church with burial in Laurens City Cemetery. The family will receive friends in First United Methodist Fellowship Hall on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.