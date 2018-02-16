Catherine Rankin Ashe, 77, of 205 Deering St., Laurens, S.C., and wife of Cameron Bryant Ashe for almost 60 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Edgar Edward and Lena Durst Rankin. Through the years, she was employed with Albert Rosenblum’s, Chandler’s, Gambrell’s, and John Graham’s. Catherine was a faithful member of Todd Memorial Presbyterian Church for 57 years. She was dedicated to her family and her Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, with burial in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

