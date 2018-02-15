Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Timothy L. Copeland, age 59, of 135 Tim Rock Road, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Clinton, S.C., and was a son of the late James M. and Elizabeth Lee Deyton Copeland.

Mr. Copeland was a retired employee of Whitten Center and he was the Owner and Operator of C & H Farms. He was also a dozer operator for Henderson Construction and was a member of Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church, with burial to take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1 to 2 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton