Brian Ernest Turrill, age 54, of Laurens, S.C., passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of Robert Ernest Turrill and the late Stella Tillotson Turrill. Brian was of the Baptist Faith.

A private committal service will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Cheshire, Conn.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.