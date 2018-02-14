Ruth D. Leopard

GRAY COURT, S.C. – Ruth Douglas Leopard, 84, of Gray Court went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

A native of Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lillie Crowder Douglas and was the widow of Charles Lewis Leopard. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1279 Frontage Road, Fountain Inn, S.C. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 765 E. Main Street, Laurens, S.C.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-12:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Pansy Brewington, 354 Cheek Road, Gray Court.

