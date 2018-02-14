Clinton reroutes traffic after Wednesday a.m. SCDOT incident



The City of Clinton is having to reroute traffic this morning after a piece of SC Department of Transportation equipment used for paving turned over at the corner of West Main and Elizabeth Streets.

City of Clinton has crews from Department of Public Safety and Department of Public Works on hand to assist the SCDOT in rerouting traffic and resolving the problem.

A release provided by the city requests that all traffic please avoid traveling down West Main Street at the intersections of North Broad and West Main, Elizabeth and West Main and Thornwell and West Main.

“City and State crews are working to resolve an equipment incident that occurred while a SCDOT contract crew was paving,” the release said, and currently it’s unclear how the accident occurred.



“In order to not impact West Main businesses, city & state personnel have secured an entrance point so customers will be able to access the businesses along West Main. However, you cannot access Elizabeth Street from West Main at this time.

