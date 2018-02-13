Mable Hamby Pearson, age 83, of 206 Woodrow Street, Laurens, S.C., and widow of Kenneth Ivan Pearson, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Clinton, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Leon Terant and Julia Tucker Hamby. Mable retired from Torrington and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.