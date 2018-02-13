Jesse Mims

Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Jesse James Mims, 40, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. He is the son of James Erskine Mims of Laurens and the late Nellie Fortenberry Mims.

The body will be placed in the church at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, February 19, 2018 to wait the hour of service. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2018 at Believers Assembly Interment will be at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

