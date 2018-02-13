Clinton boys advance to second round

The Clinton High varsity boys’ basketball team used a late first-half run to turn a close contest with the underdog Seneca Wildcats Tuesday night into something of a laugher.

The Red Devils scored 12 straight points in one key stretch, building a 38-23 lead and eventually pulling away to a 70-47 victory that sent them into the second round. Clinton will play Friday night at Camden, which rolled to an 83-44 victory over Carolina. Camden is the No. 1 seed in its part of the bracket, while Clinton is seeded second.

“We were able to box out, rebound, get some transition baskets. We were able to penetrate,” Clinton Head Coach Eddie Romines said.

Clinton (17-9) got 19 points from J.D. Payne who led all scorers, while Jahleed Cook scored 17 points and Vilo Boyd added 10. They were the only players to score in double figures for Clinton.