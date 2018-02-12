Dateline-Clinton, S.C.

Madge Robbins Waldrep, age 93, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at National HealthCare of Laurens.

She was born in Laurens and was the daughter of the late A.B. and Lois Adair Jacks.

Mrs. Waldrep retired from Whitten Center after 33 years of service and was a lifelong member of Leesville Southern Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Leesville Southern Methodist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday in the church sanctuary.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton