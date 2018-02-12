Dateline – Joanna, S.C.

Dale South, age 53, of 501 Milton Road, Joanna, S.C., passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at his home.

Mr. South was born in Laurens, S.C., and was the son of Shelby Jean Mays of Anderson and the late Jimmie Don South.

Dale was a former employee of Pleasurecraft Marine Engines in Little Mountain and member of Breakthrough Tabernacle.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Breakthrough Tabernacle with burial at Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Breakthrough Tabernacle in Joanna.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton