Clinton girls eliminated from tournament

The Clinton girls’ basketball team was ousted in the first round of the SCHSL Class 3A Tournament Monday night as Pendleton used a long-range barrage in the first half to roll to a 63-29 victory.

Pendleton hit 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter alone, and hit eight of their nine 3-pointers in the first half.

The Bulldogs broke open a close game midway through the first quarter, scoring 16 of 18 points to grab a 24-6 lead through the first eight minutes. Pendleton led by as many as 42 points in the third quarter before coasting in.

DeShanti Watts and Savanna Campbell each had 10 points for Clinton.

