LA girls capture region tourney title

The Laurens Academy Crusaders girls’ basketball team rolled to a 45-23 victory over Richard Winn Saturday afternoon at Greenwood Christian, helping them win the Region 2-A Tournament title.

Taylor Campbell scored 17 points and Florence Mitchell added 10 for the Crusaders, who will likely have a No. 1 seed in the state tournament. The pairings will be announced this coming week, with games starting next weekend.

Awards: Ruthie Moore and Taylor Campbell were named Co-Players of the Year, while Blair Quarles was named to the all-region team. Jason Marlett was named Coach of the Year as well.

Florence Mitchell was also named to the all-tournament team.

LA boys: The LA boys’ basketball team was eliminated from the region tournament Friday with an 86-33 loss. Noah Moore scored 12 points and Joshua Moore scored 10 in the loss.

Awards: Wil Tindall was named to the All-Tournament team, while Joshua and Noah Moore were all-region selections.

The LA Middle School Boys also won the region championship, 31-29, over W.W. King.

SCHSL Tournament: The Clinton girls will open the Class 3A Tournament Monday night when it visits Pendleton. The game starts at 7 p.m. Clinton’s boys will host either Seneca or Pendleton Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Laurens: The Laurens girls were eliminated from state tournament with their 42-38 loss to the Greenwood Eagles. Laurens’ boys won their final game of the regular season, 64-60, scoring 13 of the last 15 points. The victory, however, was not enough to keep the team from being eliminated from state tournament contention.