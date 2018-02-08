Laurens man arrested in CPW truck theft after police chase

A Laurens man led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase after allegedly stealing a Laurens Commission of Public Works truck around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Laurens Police Assistant Chief Chrissie Cofield, the chase ended after the suspect ran over stop sticks placed on Ora Road by deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Ricky Dale Summerall, Jr., of Laurens, ran over the stop sticks, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pasture. He was arrested and flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital for further examination as “a precautionary measure.”

Charges are pending, Cofield said.

The stolen truck was spotted by a Laurens Police officer and followed along Highway 221 northbound above the Walmart Distribution Center at I-385. When the officer was spotted by the suspect, a chase that led Laurens Police and the LCSO to Ora Road ensued.

The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.