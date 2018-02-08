Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Garel “Train Man” Cleo Satterfield, age 91, of 1530 Highway 72 W, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Gray Court, S.C., and was a son of the late Robert Clee and Sallie Owens Satterfield. He served in the United States Navy during WWII, he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons, a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and was retired from the Clinton Mills.

Graveside Services will be held at Rosemont Cemetery, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the home on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM, 1530 Highway 72 W, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton