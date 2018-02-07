Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

James R. “Ronny” Cooley, age 75, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Ware Place, S.C., and was a son of the late Moses and Blanch Poole Cooley. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force. He was a proud member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. Mr. Cooley loved the Lord and loved to serve, with a full heart and open arms he was always willing to lend a hand. He faithfully and devoutly read his Bible on a daily basis, having successfully read it through several times. His great joy in life were his grandchildren. He would often make up stories to tell them which were to the delight of everyone who heard them. Mr. Cooley was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and family man and was loved by many who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.

The family will be at the home, 108 High Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

