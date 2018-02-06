Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Martha Lucille Childress, age 94, the widow of Frank Childress, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the Nation Health Care of Clinton.

She was born in Chester, S.C., and was the daughter of the late William and Daisy Rogers.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Davidson Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Rosemont Cemetery.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton