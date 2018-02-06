Clinton splits, Laurens swept, and LA boys win on busy night

Tuesday night brought five of the six area prep basketball teams back onto the court, resulting in a mixed bag of results.

Laurens Academy took home the opening game of the boys’ SCISA Region 2-A Tournament with a 56-22 victory over King, in Newberry. LA got 19 points from Joshua Moore, who passed the 1,000-point mark for his career, and Noah Moore added 13. The Crusaders face Anderson Christian in a regional semifinal Friday night at Greenwood Christian.

Clinton’s boys finished the regular season in a tie for the Region 3-3A title with Newberry after beating Woodruff, 55-42. The Red Devils will face Newberry Thursday night in a regional final at Woodruff, and will follow the girls’ game between Clinton and Chapman for third place.

Clinton’s girls suffered a 48-40 loss to Woodruff in their final game of the regular season, forcing the tie for third. Kailey Cheeks had 14 points for Clinton, while DeShanti Watts had 13 in the loss.

And, at Laurens, the Raiders suffered a pair of difficult losses in what are the final home games of the season. The LDHS girls fell 57-42 to Hillcrest, getting a team-high 12 points from Alexus Espinoza.

The LDHS boys, meanwhile, fell behind 22-2 through the early stages of the second quarter and never recovered in a 65-33 loss to the Rams.

Both Laurens teams face Greenwood to cap the regular season Friday.