Roy Cain, age 102, of Laurens, S.C., passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. He was married to the late Drucilla Pinson Cain for 67 years.

Born September 19, 1915, in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Samuel and Esther Ramsey Cain. He retired from his job as superintendent of roads and bridges for Laurens County. He was a former deacon chairman and Deacon Emeritus at Union Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for over 60 years. He was also a member of the Hickory Tavern Lions Club for more than 60 years. Mr. Cain was also a former member of the Laurens District 55 School Board.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 5, 2018, at Union Baptist Church, with burial in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Union Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

