Sue Gilliam Hill, age 68, of 119 N. Livingston St., Clinton, S.C., and widow of Harry C. Hill, went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2018.

She was born and raised in Clinton. She was the daughter of the late Leonard M. and Myrtle Nix Gilliam.

Mrs. Hill was an Avon Representative for many years and also worked with American Greeting Cards. She was a member of the Elizabeth Street Church of God.

A celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, Feb. 9, at 3:00 p.m. at the Elizabeth St. Church of God

The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 8, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

