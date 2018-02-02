Thomas Love “Tommy” McMahan, Sr., 88, of 1410 Deere Valley Rd., Laurens, S.C., and husband of the late Margie Willis McMahan, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Frank Lee McMahan, Sr. and Mary Moore McMahan. Mr. McMahan was a U.S. Navy veteran of both W.W. II and The Korean Conflict. He was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church where he was a choir member and a prayer warrior. He was a farmer, was formerly employed with Sealtest, and retired from Kemet. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 5, 2018, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church with burial in Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Rabun Creek Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

