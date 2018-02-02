Laurens boy in coma after being struck by car

A 7-year-old boy from Laurens was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on S.C. Highway 221 Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles south of Laurens near Miss Emma Lane.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the child entered the roadway, walking east when he was struck buy a 2003 Mercury traveling south on Highway 221.

Laurens County School District 55 officials said the boy was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and was in a coma. District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters requested a moment of silence for the student during Friday’s State of the Schools luncheon.

No charges were filed in the incident.