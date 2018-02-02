Lana Terry Mars Tumblin, age 70, of 292 Ridge Drive, Laurens, S.C., of the Hickory Tavern Community, and wife of Merle Keith Tumblin, passed away on January 31, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Whitmire, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Allen and Sara Lanier Mars. Mrs. Tumblin retired from Cryovac and was a member of Wayside Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, volunteer at the food bank, and was the former treasurer. Terry was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Wayside Baptist Church with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, 2180 Riddletown Road, Gray Court, SC 29645. Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 2.

