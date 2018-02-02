Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Julian Clayton Hairston, age 81, of 2552 Hwy 308 went home to be with our Lord on February 2, 2018. He was born in Clinton, S.C., and was the son of the late Robert G. Hairston and Edna Stroud.

Mr. Hairston retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service to his country and later retired from Michelin Laurens Proving Grounds. He was a member of Bellview Baptist where he taught the 50 & Up Sunday School Class. He was a blessing to many as he ministered with music and devotion to the shut-ins and nursing home residents.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 5, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church with interment with Military Honors at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00PM at the church.

