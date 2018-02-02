Jessie Burns Cooley, 88, of 1308 Cooley Road, Gray Court, S.C., and wife of the late Pellam Blakely Cooley, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018, at Presbyterian Community of SC in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, S.C., she was the daughter of Willis A. Burns and Lula Ballard Burns Taylor. Mrs. Cooley retired from Torrington and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at Eastside Baptist Church. A private committal will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Eastside Baptist Church one hour prior to the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuay.com.