Fire destroys Lisbon Road home

Laurens County Fire Station 21 responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon at 2763 Lisbon Road in Mountville, but firefighters found the structure fully involved.

A motorist passing by the residence called Emergency 911 and said flames could be seen coming from a window and smoke was spilling out both ends of the house, according to Laurens County Fire Services Director Greg Lindley.

“When the first engine arrived at the scene, they saw heavy black smoke and a working structure fire,” Lindley said.

Units from the City of Laurens Fire Department and Ekom Beach Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire as backup and provided tankers to help extinguish the blaze.

The residents of the home were not there when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.