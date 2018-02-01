Clinton teens return home safely
The two teenagers sought by the City of Clinton Department of Public Safety returned home safely around midnight Wednesday night, according to Public Safety Chief Robin Morse.
A 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old male, were reported missing Wednesday, and the City of Clinton posted photos of the teenagers on its Facebook page asking for help in finding them.
Morse said the two were missing for about 12 hours.
So glad they home safe and sound these day’s it’s a miracle to get them back in one peace so glad for you guys God bless you and your family and friends 🙂