Area sports: What’s coming up this weekend

The weekend is fast approaching, and there are a healthy number of events to attend this weekend for area sports fans.

Action starts Thursday evening when the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team (9-14) looks to bounce back from a tough loss to Liberty when it hosts Longwood. Game time is at 7 p.m., at the Templeton Center, in Clinton.

Friday night brings prep varsity basketball back as all three area teams have doubleheaders starting at 6 p.m. Laurens visits Riverside, Clinton hosts Broome, and Laurens Academy visits rival Newberry Academy.

The PC women’s tennis team is also in action when it visits USC Upstate. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m.

On Saturday the Laurens Raiders’ wrestling team begins postseason play when it faces Fort Mill in the first round of the SCHSL Class 5A Tournament. The match starts at 9 a.m., and will be held at Byrnes High School. If Laurens wins it will immediately advance to face either Byrnes or Hanna in the second round.

PC’s women’s tennis team returns to the court for the second time in as many days when it hosts Lee. The match is slated for a noon start, and will be held at the Clinton Middle School courts – home of the Clinton Red Devils – located next to Wilder Stadium. The PC men’s tennis team, meanwhile, has home matches with both Appalachian State and Lee. The match with ASU starts at noon, with the Lee match at 4 p.m.

And both PC basketball teams will be on the road Saturday. The men visit UNC Asheville at 4:30 p.m., while the women travel to Liberty for a 2 p.m. start.

Look for more on these games in Wednesday's edition of The Laurens County Advertiser, and pick up a copy of the Extra for a story on the Hickory Tavern girls' basketball team as it gets ready to play for its third straight Little River Conference Tournament title.