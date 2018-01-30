State of Schools luncheon set for Friday

Laurens County School District 55 will host its second annual State of the Schools luncheon at noon this Friday at The Ridge.

This annual event highlights the previous year’s accomplishments and looks ahead to the future of the district. The event will feature State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as its keynote speaker. This will give local residents the opportunity to hear about the state of schools throughout South Carolina as well as here at home.

While the event is an opportunity to make a report to the community, it also serves as a fundraiser for various district programs. The ticket price of $125 includes a lunch and a token of appreciation for each donor. This year’s lunch menu, provided by the district’s Student Nutrition Services department, will include Cornish game hen with an orange-honey glaze, long grain wild rice, asparagus, and a mountain-high cheesecake with a strawberry glaze for dessert. The balance of the proceeds will go to the district’s Ladies and Gentlemen’s Clubs to help provide unique experiences for the students who participate in the 22 clubs on nine (9) campuses.

New this year is an art show and silent auction. Students in the gifted and talented art program made the centerpieces for the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on these pieces and the winners will be able to take the centerpieces home with them after the event. All proceeds from this silent auction will go to support the gifted and talented art program.

Alex Paden and Trevor Madden, the respective Presidents of the Ladies and Gentlemen’s Clubs at Laurens District High School, will emcee the event. Students in the district’s strings program will provide entertainment and other students will participate in roles from the singing of the national anthem to serving as ushers for the guests. State of the Schools Committee Chair, Ed Murray, said, “A lot of people have dedicated their time to making this event unique, informative, and exciting.”

Limited seating for the event is still available. Contact Lisa Wilson at 864-984-3568 or lwilson@laurens55.org to secure a seat for this community benefit.