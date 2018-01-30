Area sports tonight

For those in the Laurens County area looking for a sporting event to attend, you have a few options.

The prep basketball regular season is coming closer to its end, and all three area teams are in action. Laurens will host a doubleheader against Wade Hampton, starting at 6 p.m., while Clinton hits the road to take on Newberry in a key doubleheader that will help determine if each team makes the state tournament, and what seeding they get.

Laurens Academy is also having a doubleheader for the varsity teams when it hosts Covenant Christian. That doubleheader will start after 6 p.m.

And, on the college beat, Presbyterian College looks to keep up its recent good run as it plays Charleston Southern. Tip time is about 7 p.m.