Ware Shoals man killed in moped accident

The driver of a moped was struck and killed Sunday night on Highway 25 near Maddox Bridge Road in Ware Shoals.

Timothy Lee Wood, 44, of Cemetery Road in Ware Shoals was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 10:35 p.m., according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek. Wood died of multiple blunt-force trauma after being thrown from the moped.

S.C. State Trooper Gary Miller said Wood, riding an OTHR moped, was traveling north bound on Highway 25 when he was struck from the rear by the driver of a 2001 Chevy Impala. Miller said Wood was not wearing a helmet.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2018 in Laurens County after a deadly 2017 during which 29 people perished on roadways in the county.