Floyd “Bot” Haskell Nabors, 92, formerly of Woodland Way, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Harriette DeVore Nabors passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Robert Rush and Gertrude Hollingsworth Nabors. A U.S. Navy veteran of W.W. II, Mr. Nabors was formerly employed with Laurens Hosiery Mill and retired from Durham Life Insurance Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was also a mason.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at First Baptist Church. A private burial with Military Honors will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the service.

