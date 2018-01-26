LCSO makes arrest in animal abuse case

A Simpsonville man is in the Johnson Detention Center in connection with a case of animal abuse in Gray Court investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Two dogs were found starved to death and three others malnourished on an empty lot in Gray Court.

Sylvester Antonio Bolden, of Terriblewood Drive in Simpsonville, was charged with ill-treatment of animals Thursday afternoon.

The dogs were found off of Bryson Road in Gray Court. The deceased dogs were still chained to their kennel area as were two of those who were still alive. The third dog was found wandering around the area with its head stuck inside a food canister.

“The three that survived were brought to the shelter,” said Laurens County Animal Control Supervisor Jiles Gilmer.

Gilmer said he has contacted rescue organizations on behalf of the dogs, and the youngest – a three-month-old female – has already been rescued.

According to Gilmer, there was no home located where the dogs were found. A call came into LCAC when the dog that escaped was spotted in the Musketeer Court area.