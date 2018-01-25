Charles Noffz

Charles Henry Noffz, 89, former resident of Cross Hill, S.C., passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born November 18, 1928, in Cross Hill, he was a son of the late William G. and Mattie Culbertson Noffz. He attended Cross Hill High School, was US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was retired from Laurens Glass Company. He was a cattle farmer for many years until declining health forced his retirement.

Mr. Noffz was a member of Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, in the Social Hall of Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

