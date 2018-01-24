District 55 registration for new students delayed

With inclement weather resulting in school closings last week, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD55) has issued revised dates for new student registration. Any student who will be attending school in LCSD55 for the first time for the 2018-2019 school year should be registered. Registration will be held at schools on Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. On Jan. 25, registration will be

held at schools from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 4- 6 p.m.

In order to register your child, you must have:

1. Child’s Birth Certificate from the Health Department (not the hospital issued certificate);

2. Child’s Immunization Record;

3. Child’s Medicaid Card if eligible.

• Who should register?

1. Students who will be attending whole-day or half-day kindergarten for 4-year- olds [Child must be

four (4) on or before September 1, 2018].

2. Students who will be attending whole-day kindergarten for 5-year- olds [child must be five (5) on or before September 1, 2018].

3. Students who will be attending District 55 schools for the first time.

• Students currently enrolled in District classes for three (3), four (4), and five (5) year olds do not need to register.

EB Morse Elementary 864-984- 7777

Ford Elementary 864-984- 3986

Gray Court-Owings Elementary 864-876- 2131

Hickory Tavern Elementary 864-575- 2126

Laurens Elementary 864-984- 3067

Waterloo Elementary 864-677- 4670