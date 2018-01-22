Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Herman Ester Knight, age 87, widower of Dorothy Fulmer Knight, passed away, Monday, January 22, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Greenville, S.C., was the son late Bluford and Ella Gault Knight and was the last surviving member of his family.

Funeral Services will be held, Friday, January 26, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Sandy Springs Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens. The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens