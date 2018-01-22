Leave a Comment

Bobby Ray Moss, age 82, of 735 Boyce Page Road, Honea Path, S.C., and widower of Mary Moss, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Calhoun Falls, S.C., and was the son of the late James Claude and Ethel Powell Moss.

Mr. Moss retired from the US Air Force and was a member of the Honea Path Church of God of Prophecy. He was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. He enjoyed movies and music and was an avid puzzle solver.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens, with burial at the Waterloo Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

The family will be at their respective homes.

