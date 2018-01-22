Dateline – Lanford, S.C.

Elizabeth DeShields Byars, age 87, of 8034 Hwy 92, and widow of Robert L. Byars, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Lanford and was the daughter of the late Boyd and Edna DeShields. She was a member of Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, January 24, at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Libby Crawford, located at 296 Garrett Road, Enoree, S.C., and will receive friends at the home on Tuesday, January 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.

