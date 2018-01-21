Lonnie Griffin, 73, of 3591 Hellams Rd., Gray Court, S.C., and husband of Viola Brooks Griffin, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Laurens Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Clyde and Ellen Smith Griffin. A veteran of the S.C. National Guard, he graduated from Ford High School and retired from J.D. Hollingsworth after 35 years. He was also a member of Standing Springs Baptist Church in Simpsonville.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Standing Springs Baptist Church in Simpsonville with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Monday, January 22, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also immediately following the committal in the church fellowship hall.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.