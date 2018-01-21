Barry Lynn Bolt, 63, of 16 Boxwood Road, Laurens, S.C., husband of Deborah Sparks Bolt, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Born in Laurens, Barry was the son of the late James Lewis Bolt, Sr. and Mildred Ann Farmer Bolt. He retired from Kimura, and was formerly employed by BBA Non-Wovens. Barry was a member of Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354, Hejaz Shrine Temple in Mauldin, and Laurens County Shrine Club. He was also a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, and a former member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, with burial in Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

