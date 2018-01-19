Terry Edward Lyda , 64, of 1934 Milam Road, Clinton, S.C., widower of Donnie Patterson Lyda, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Fountain Inn Nursing and Rehab.

He was retired from Torrington in Clinton, S.C., and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Laurens, S.C.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of Edward and Pat Lyda of Salem, SC and Doris Blackman and the late Luby Blackman of Joanna, SC.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Interment at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 qp.m. at the funeral home.

The family is at the home of his son, Chris Lyda, 573 Argyle Lane Laurens, SC 29360.

