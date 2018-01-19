LCSO seeking Gray Court shooting suspect

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for Andrew Christopher Eaton after responding to an incident on Cowens Bridge Road in Gray Court Wednesday afternoon.

Eaton is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Eaton is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds.

Deputies interviewed a male who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville, who identified Eaton as the shooter. When deputies arrived at the residence on Cowens Bridge Road, Eaton fled the scene into nearby woods and evaded capture.



LCSO deputies returned to the scene Cowens Bridge Road residence Thursday and discovered a working methamphetamine lab. Eaton was not at the residence, but Timothy Allen Morrow, 34, was arrested and charged with manufacturing meth and three counts of child neglect. He was transported to the Johnson Detention Center.



LCSO deputies were still actively searching for Eaton Friday afternoon. Anyone with information as to Eaton’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME.