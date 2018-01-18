Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Loraine Darnell Lanford, 89, wife of the late Walter Thomas Lanford, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Martin Darnell, Sr. and Mary Avery Darnell Herbert. Mrs. Lanford retired with Milliken after 34 years and was later employed with Laurens District 55 High School in the food service department. She was also a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

