Jimmie L. Spencer, LTC USAF (Ret.), age 79, of 105 Barksdale Circle, Laurens, S.C., passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Walhalla, S.C., he was a son of the late James “Red” Montgomery and Nell Gillespie Spencer. Mr. Spencer graduated from The Citadel and had a 28 year Air Force career as a Navigator and Electronics Warfare Officer with the SAC (Strategic Air Command) having served two tours in Vietnam. He also served in senior command staff positions with HDQS USAFE – Germany. He attended St. James United Methodist Church, was an aviation enthusiast and served with the Laurens County Airport Commission as manager and treasurer with his good friend Sammy Wham.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Walhalla with Full Military Honors.

Visitation will be at The Kennedy Mortuary on Friday, January 19, 2018, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.