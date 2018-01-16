Laurens County Sports Hall announces 2018 class

The Laurens County Hall of Fame announced its 2018 class, featuring five new inductees.

Former Laurens Raiders’ football star Rickey Foggie, former head coach Bobby Ivey, Clinton High baseball standout Kinard Littleton, and officials Sam and Truman Owens were all tabbed by the three-person selection committee for induction on March 22. The ceremony will take place at The Ridge at Laurens, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Foggie helped lead the Raiders’ football team to the 1983 state championship, while Ivey won a title in 1991. Littleton helped lead the Red Devils to state baseball championships in 1960-61, while also being honored with selection to the Shrine Bowl team in 1961,

The Owens brothers were the first set of brothers to be inducted into the National Federation High School Hall of Fame. Sam is also a member of the South Carolina Basketball Officials Association Hall of Fame, while Truman 57 state championship game and more than 8,000 games in four sports combined.

For more information on the Hall of Fame selections, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.