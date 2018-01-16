2011 murderer of girlfriend, deputy dies in prison

The man convicted of murdering Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputy Roger Rice and Nicole Kingsborough died Saturday at the Perry Correctional Institute in Pelzer.

Bennie Ray Brown, Jr., 45, went into cardiac arrest and subsequently died a spokesman from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

Brown was serving two life sentences for the 2011 murders of his long-time girlfriend, Kingsborough, and Rice.

According to the coroner’s office, there were no obvious signs of foul play. Results from an autopsy could take as long as eight weeks as the investigation by the coroner’s office and S.C. Department of Corrections into the death continues.

Brown killed Kingsborough in the parking lot of her Fountain Inn workplace on July 13, 2011. The two had been in a 20-year relationship, and a domestic dispute escalated, leading to her murder.

LCSO deputies later located Brown in Clinton after the Kingsborough murder.

Rice was killed during a standoff between Brown and police in Clinton. Brown was wounded in the exchange of gunfire and spent five years in the Johnson Detention Center before his trial in 2016.