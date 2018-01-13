T.J. Smith, 78, of 111 Lois Lane, Waterloo, S.C., and husband of the late Elizabeth “Patsy” Wyatt Smith, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018.

Born in Joanna, S.C., he was a son of the late Herbert and Rose Brewington Smith. Retired from the textile industry, he was also a mechanic and a member of New Beginning Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2018, at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, January 18, 2018.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.