T.J. Smith
T.J. Smith, 78, of 111 Lois Lane, Waterloo, S.C., and husband of the late Elizabeth “Patsy” Wyatt Smith, passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018.
Born in Joanna, S.C., he was a son of the late Herbert and Rose Brewington Smith. Retired from the textile industry, he was also a mechanic and a member of New Beginning Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2018, at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, January 18, 2018.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.